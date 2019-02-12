Superb Brown leads the way for ELR with a new best as Chingford League term ends

The East London Runners squad face the camera at the final Chingford League race of the season (pic: ELR) Archant

Shailesh Patel was second in the MV50 category at the Victoria Park 10k (pic: ELR) Shailesh Patel was second in the MV50 category at the Victoria Park 10k (pic: ELR)

East London Runners’ Euan Brown placed second in the final Chingford League race of the season, clocking a new five-mile personal best of 26 minutes and six seconds.

There were also new bests for Aaron Browne (29.30), Peter Craik (33.25), Ged Browne (36.03), Becky Evans (36.04), Chloe Millan (36.37), Maud Hodson (37.25), Janet Bywater (38.43), Catriona Hoult (41.36), Alexandra Rutishauser-Perera (42.01) and Alice Barrett (56.15).

Also in action were Patrick Brown (27.59), Billy Rayner (29.15), Robert Rayworth (32.23), Amit Marks (33.29), James Creed (33.44), Jacob Stevens (34.19), Michael Wilson (34.22), Paula Bedford (34.37), Selina Vernal (34.41), John Healy (38.51), Sarah Burns (38.53) and Kasia Stachowiak (39.04).

Carolyn Edwards (41.07), Martin Quinlan (45.44), Maya Goodwin (53.27) and Helen McGuinness (56.13) also completed the race.

Despite coming second overall, Brown finished as the first senior male while Evans came third in her category.

There was also joy for Shailesh Patel as he came second in the MV50 category in the Victoria Park 10k, finishing in a time of 44.40.

There were plenty of other East London Runners in 10k action over the weekend, with Terry Lewsey (73.11), Mounir Dabhi (78.13) and Sarah Faull (86.16) completing the Test Track 10 in Dunton.

At the latest Run Through Hyde Park 10k, Jamie Xavier finished the race in a time of 43.38.

Scott McMillan set a 10k best of 37.46 at the latest Chase The Sun event in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, where Samir Younsi finished a 5k in 23.14.

Clive Mehew and Jimmy Dale were in action at the Hampton Court half marathon, clocking 1:39.07 and 1:44.37 respectively for the 13.1-mile distance.

Georgie Hooper was another running a half marathon, completing the Richmond race in a new best of 1:54.22.

Manjit Bedi, meanwhile, completed a 20-mile race in the Surrey village of Bramley in a time of 2:23.57.

The Urban Feet Night Run For Safety event saw Peter Martin take part and he finished the 6k race in 38.38.

Ava Lee was second in her category at the Anglian Water Duathlon in 2:22, while Daniel Lee completed the same event in a time of 2:17.