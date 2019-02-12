Search

Superb Brown leads the way for ELR with a new best as Chingford League term ends

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 February 2019

The East London Runners squad face the camera at the final Chingford League race of the season (pic: ELR)

The East London Runners squad face the camera at the final Chingford League race of the season (pic: ELR)

The latest news from the East London Runners club

Shailesh Patel was second in the MV50 category at the Victoria Park 10k (pic: ELR)Shailesh Patel was second in the MV50 category at the Victoria Park 10k (pic: ELR)

East London Runners’ Euan Brown placed second in the final Chingford League race of the season, clocking a new five-mile personal best of 26 minutes and six seconds.

There were also new bests for Aaron Browne (29.30), Peter Craik (33.25), Ged Browne (36.03), Becky Evans (36.04), Chloe Millan (36.37), Maud Hodson (37.25), Janet Bywater (38.43), Catriona Hoult (41.36), Alexandra Rutishauser-Perera (42.01) and Alice Barrett (56.15).

Also in action were Patrick Brown (27.59), Billy Rayner (29.15), Robert Rayworth (32.23), Amit Marks (33.29), James Creed (33.44), Jacob Stevens (34.19), Michael Wilson (34.22), Paula Bedford (34.37), Selina Vernal (34.41), John Healy (38.51), Sarah Burns (38.53) and Kasia Stachowiak (39.04).

Carolyn Edwards (41.07), Martin Quinlan (45.44), Maya Goodwin (53.27) and Helen McGuinness (56.13) also completed the race.

Despite coming second overall, Brown finished as the first senior male while Evans came third in her category.

There was also joy for Shailesh Patel as he came second in the MV50 category in the Victoria Park 10k, finishing in a time of 44.40.

There were plenty of other East London Runners in 10k action over the weekend, with Terry Lewsey (73.11), Mounir Dabhi (78.13) and Sarah Faull (86.16) completing the Test Track 10 in Dunton.

At the latest Run Through Hyde Park 10k, Jamie Xavier finished the race in a time of 43.38.

Scott McMillan set a 10k best of 37.46 at the latest Chase The Sun event in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, where Samir Younsi finished a 5k in 23.14.

Clive Mehew and Jimmy Dale were in action at the Hampton Court half marathon, clocking 1:39.07 and 1:44.37 respectively for the 13.1-mile distance.

Georgie Hooper was another running a half marathon, completing the Richmond race in a new best of 1:54.22.

Manjit Bedi, meanwhile, completed a 20-mile race in the Surrey village of Bramley in a time of 2:23.57.

The Urban Feet Night Run For Safety event saw Peter Martin take part and he finished the 6k race in 38.38.

Ava Lee was second in her category at the Anglian Water Duathlon in 2:22, while Daniel Lee completed the same event in a time of 2:17.

Superb Brown leads the way for ELR with a new best as Chingford League term ends

The East London Runners squad face the camera at the final Chingford League race of the season (pic: ELR)

Deaf Together: New project unites hearing-impaired people in Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, and Havering

The Empowering Deaf Society marking the funding for their newest two year project.

Fear of crime in Redbridge ‘preventing blind and partially sighted from leaving their homes’

Owais Niaz in Ilford town centre.

Pellegrini reveals West Ham pair Lanzini and Nasri are closing in on playing returns

Manuel Lanzini is yet to play for West Ham United this term after suffering an ACL injury while with Argentina last summer (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Vikings too strong for inconsistent Manor

Garth Tucker scoring for Eton Manor away to Sudbury (pic: Martin Pearl).
