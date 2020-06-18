Search

Boxing: Warren planning July 10 show behind closed doors

PUBLISHED: 11:00 19 June 2020

PA Sport

Hamzah Sheeraz hits out (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Hamzah Sheeraz hits out (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Archant

British boxing could return behind closed doors on July 10 after promoter Frank Warren announced plans to hold the first of a series of events at the BT Sport Studio.

A bout between British and Commonwealth super-bantamweight champion Brad Foster and fellow unbeaten fighter James Beech looks set to headline the first bill.

On the same card, Hamzah Sheeraz will take on Paul Kean in a super-welterweight contest, while heavyweight prospect David Adeleye and lightweight Mark Chamberlain are also slated to be in action.

“I am thrilled to inform the fans that the wait for live boxing to return is coming to an end,” Warren said.

“It has been a long haul and a trying time for everyone but we can now see the first flicker of light at the end of the tunnel.

“I am so excited to get going again after a period of unprecedented planning and detail to get to where we are.

“Unfortunately boxing without fans at the venue is the new, but I am sure temporary, normal.

“Our opening show on July 10 is just for starters and we will be looking to go bigger and better as we move along in our summer season that will see us deliver at least five TV shows.”

The coronavirus pandemic led to boxing in this country being suspended in March, and the British Boxing Board of Control has not yet publicly given the green light to events resuming.

Warren, though, added: “We have made it our business to bring the sport back at the earliest opportunity in line with Government guidelines regarding health and safety protocols.”

Rival promoter Eddie Hearn has already announced ambitious plans to stage a series of shows at at his Matchroom headquarters in Brentwood in July.

