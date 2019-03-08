Three wins for Gator ABC at National ABA Youth Finals

Jamal Berleen of Gator ABC at the end of his fight. Picture: Gator ABC Archant

Gator ABC were represented by four boxers in the National ABA Youth Finals held in Hayes last weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gerard McDonaugh had to shake off some ring rust as he saw off Kohail Bagheri of Southall ABC.

It was McDonaugh's first outing of the season but he still managed to edge all three rounds to lift the championship.

Jay Hellis put in a solid performance as he got the win against Nathan Hughes of Marston in a pulsating contest.

Hellos controlled the contest with his jab and landed some eye-catching backhands to put the result beyond doubt.

Finally, Jamal Berleen completed the hat-trick for Gator ABC as he defeated Leo McGrath of Peacock ABC.

Only Terry Sullivan lost on the day, putting up a brave battle against Jazper Peazey of NSC but lost on points.

Gator ABC will be back in action again on November 16 when they host a boxing show at The North Romford Community Centre.