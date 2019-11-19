Search

Success for Gator ABC boxers at club's Saturday show

PUBLISHED: 06:30 20 November 2019

Taran Ria Singh and Chris O'Driscol. Picture: Gator ABC

Taran Ria Singh and Chris O'Driscol. Picture: Gator ABC

Archant

Gator ABC hosted a boxing show last Saturday at the North Romford Community Centre to raise funds for the club.

Kenzie Cole. Picture: Gator ABCKenzie Cole. Picture: Gator ABC

A number of bouts were on display, with Gator prospect George Francis against R.Pollack of Malmesbury first up and after an even two rounds, the Gator boxer dominated the third to wrap up victory.

Joe Gibbs gave a clinical display of boxing against M.Tomari of St Albans and Gator stalwart Chris O'Driscol outpointed K.Baines of Malmesbury in his first outing of the new season.

Taran Ria Singh continued the winning streak for Gator by outpointing T.Hargest of Tree Estates as he made good use of his long reach and quick footwork.

Hard-hitting Carlton Forchin saw off L.Willet of Chesthunt in his first outing of the season.

Jamal Berleen. Picture: Gator ABCJamal Berleen. Picture: Gator ABC

Jay Hellis looked impressive as he defeated L.Murphy of St Albans in his first outing since winning the National ABC Youths a few weeks back.

Gator's first debutant of the evening was Charlie Bell who got the better of V.Bolocan, representing Arches.

Jamal Berleen got the crowd on the edge of their seats in an entertaining contest as he took on S.Collins of Broad street, controlling the clash from the opening bell.

Still on his comeback trail was Kenzie Cole, who looked to be back to his best as he saw off L.Hadji of Broad Street.

Aman Kataria. Picture: Gator ABCAman Kataria. Picture: Gator ABC

In the last bout of the evening, Gator's club debutant Aman Kataria got the nod from the judges as he defeated F.Overton of Waltham Forest.

Only three Gator boxers lost on the night. Jonny Harrison, Gerard McDonaugh and debutant Emanuel Ocloo.

Debutant Kelan Patel looked very impressive in a non-scoring skills bout where he boxed R.Grace of Tree Estates.

