Sheeraz collects eight straight win with emphatic stoppage of Nemeth

Hamzah Sheeraz recorded his eighth straight victory halting Czech rival Ladislav Nemeth in just two rounds at Wembley on Saturday night.

The tall, talented Ilford 19-year-old scored his fourth stoppage win on the Frank Warren promotion halting his rival, a 75-fight veteran, in just four minutes.

Jabbing well at long range, Sheeraz used his reach to dominate from the opening bell and the second round was just a minute old when he finished the fight.

He swung a crunching left hook to the mid section that sent Nemeth reeling to the floor and referee Bob Williams hardly bothered to count before signalling the end.

“I have been working on the body punch in the gym, I was pleased with my performance,” said the teenager, trained by Terry Dunstan at Ilford's Fort Galaxy gym.

Also winning in two rounds on the Frank Warren show at Wembley, Ilford super middleweight Umar Sadiq stopped Sheffield's Chris Dutton in a one sided clash.

Sadiq scored his fifth win in six outings, flooring his rival three times before Dutton was retired by his cornermen.