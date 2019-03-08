Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Sheeraz collects eight straight win with emphatic stoppage of Nemeth

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 April 2019

Len Whaley

Hamzah Sheeraz hits out (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Hamzah Sheeraz hits out (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Archant

The latest boxing news from Redbridge

Hamzah Sheeraz hits out (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)Hamzah Sheeraz hits out (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Hamzah Sheeraz recorded his eighth straight victory halting Czech rival Ladislav Nemeth in just two rounds at Wembley on Saturday night.

The tall, talented Ilford 19-year-old scored his fourth stoppage win on the Frank Warren promotion halting his rival, a 75-fight veteran, in just four minutes.

You may also want to watch:

Jabbing well at long range, Sheeraz used his reach to dominate from the opening bell and the second round was just a minute old when he finished the fight.

He swung a crunching left hook to the mid section that sent Nemeth reeling to the floor and referee Bob Williams hardly bothered to count before signalling the end.

“I have been working on the body punch in the gym, I was pleased with my performance,” said the teenager, trained by Terry Dunstan at Ilford's Fort Galaxy gym.

Also winning in two rounds on the Frank Warren show at Wembley, Ilford super middleweight Umar Sadiq stopped Sheffield's Chris Dutton in a one sided clash.

Sadiq scored his fifth win in six outings, flooring his rival three times before Dutton was retired by his cornermen.

Most Read

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

Man accused of killing pregnant ex-wife with crossbow in Newbury Park faces retrial after jury discharged

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident in November last year. Photo: Aamana Malik

Ilford’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

All apartments sold at Ilford development – 12 months ahead of completion

Southern Housing Group bought units from Durkan. Picture: Durkan

Debenhams store closures: Ilford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

Man accused of killing pregnant ex-wife with crossbow in Newbury Park faces retrial after jury discharged

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident in November last year. Photo: Aamana Malik

Ilford’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

All apartments sold at Ilford development – 12 months ahead of completion

Southern Housing Group bought units from Durkan. Picture: Durkan

Debenhams store closures: Ilford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Sheeraz collects eight straight win with emphatic stoppage of Nemeth

Hamzah Sheeraz hits out (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Promotion in two years is a miracle says Ling, who hails enthusiastic Nigel and Kent

Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy with his Leyton Orient team-mates and staff at the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Goldstone leaves his role as Barkingside manager after helping club avoid relegation

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Coles: We’ve done it before, we can do it again

Matt Coles of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Sam Northeast during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019

Justham happy with how Daggers coped in tough conditions against Solihull

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists