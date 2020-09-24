Seven Kings boxer Khan has been inspired by his cousin to earn his professional deal

Seven Kings boxer Umar Khan says his dream has always been to become a professional boxer but his cousin Hamzah Sheeraz has inspired him.

The 18-year-old English national champion has accumulated a number of high-profile wins on the amateur circuit, picking up 28 from 32 bouts.

Khan has watched the success of his cousin, who is the the WBO European super-welterweight champion, and it has spurred him on as he’s been around elite boxers since a young age.

“I’ve fought since the age of 13. My dream was always to become a pro fighter and being around Hamzah Sheeraz inspired me to follow that dream,” Khan said.

“One day I’m like Prince Naz, another day like Josh Warrington – depends what mood I’m in. I’m grateful for all the support from my family and friends.”

Khan gained his GCSEs via home education and the move from school to home was to facilitate his dream of becoming a professional boxer.

He began as an amateur in September 2016 and won a national title in his first year. He went on to win the London ABA Championships in his second year.

As he advanced through the stages of his amateur career he began training at the same gym as Sheeraz and caught the attention of his cousin’s management team who expressed an interest in signing Umar with Queensbury Promotions as soon as he reached the age of 18.

The signing would have been sooner but was put on hold because of coronavirus.

Khan is now trained by Eddie Kelly and Colin McMillan BEM, the former WBO featherweight champion.

“Umar has been training with me for the last three years. He works hard and he works smart alongside me,” Sheeraz said.

“While I train for 10-round camps he has been doing them alongside me, so when he fights his debut four-round he should blitz it.

“The super bantamweight is now on watch.”

Trainer Kelly added: “He’s something special, he is entertaining. The kid has it all and keeps on improving.”

The management team added: “Umar has lots of potential and an opportunity to perform on one of the biggest platforms in the UK to develop his potential.”