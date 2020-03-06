Boxing: More success for Bassi

Clayhall's Inder Singh Bassi celebrated his second win as a professional at Bethnal Green's York Hall.

Former Gator ABC youngster Bassi became the first Sikh boxer to sign with MTK Global and beat Zygimantas Butkevicius on points on their latest show as he follows in the footsteps of grandfather Major Singh Bassi.

He said: "I was pleased. I think I boxed well. We've been working on not loading up and boxing well.

"I picked him off and didn't get involved. Sometimes it's hard not to rush in."

Former Glade Primary and Caterham High School pupil Bassi started boxing at the age of eight, coached by Keith Markham at Gator, and had a long amateur career of aroudn 75 fights.

He won the London title five times, as well as being crowned the Elite Home Counties and Southern Area champion, and was a three-time national finalist.

Bassi is now coached by Kevin Lily, who is also training a WBO European middleweight and Southern Area lightweight champion.