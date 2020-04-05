Search

Matchroom Boxing launch Fighting Fit series on Sky Sports

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 April 2020

Conor Benn celebrates after his WBA Continental welterweight title win at the O2 Arena in October

Conor Benn celebrates after his WBA Continental welterweight title win at the O2 Arena in October

PA Wire/PA Images

Fighting Fit, a brand-new health and fitness series produced by Matchroom Boxing and Sky Sports, will land on TV screens this week, with the box set available via Sky Sports On Demand from Monday April 6.

Adebayo Akinfenwa in action for Wycombe WanderersAdebayo Akinfenwa in action for Wycombe Wanderers

Scheduled to launch on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main event on Monday April 13, the show will offer tips on how to stay healthy and happy during the on-going coronavirus pandemic, with expert workouts constructed by respected strength and conditioning coach Dan Lawrence and personal training guru Bradley Simmons.

Airing on weekdays at 8am on Sky Sports Mix and repeated at 9am on Sky Sports Main Event, the show will be helmed by sports presenter Layla Anna Lee, as personalities from the worlds of sport, music, TV and YouTube are put through their paces in the garden of Matchroom Boxing’s HQ.

Episode one features Ilford’s rising boxing star Conor Benn, son of former two-weight world champion and British boxing legend Nigel, as he demonstrates some of the famous family strength and fitness that has kept him undefeated in 16 fights.

An array of talent join Dan and Bradley to try their hand at the challenging workouts, from YouTube sensations Joe Weller and ‘Behzinga’, singer and songwriter Sinead Harnett, professional footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa, Olympic gold medalists Sam Quek and Luke Campbell, and even top boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

For everybody joining in with the workouts at home, not only will you be working up a sweat with famous faces – but each episode you will have the chance to outperform them with a unique exercise challenge set.

Managing Director of Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn said: “Right now it’s more important than ever to focus on being fit and healthy and Fighting Fit will hopefully provide a great schedule for those at home to work out and stay positive.

“As a live event business it a was refreshing challenge to focus our team on this project – we had a lot of fun and we hope everyone at home enjoys the series!”

Sky Sports’ Head of Boxing Development Adam Smith added: “At these unprecedented times it’s great to be able to make engaging fitness content available to Sky Sports viewers.

“Fighting Fit is a new, innovative and interactive series which our partners Matchroom have helped bring to Sky Sports. Whilst we are all rightly staying at home and supporting the amazing NHS, these terrific sporting, music and YouTube celebrities – who were put through their paces – will help inspire us to exercise more and keep mentally and physically strong.”

