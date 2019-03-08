Search

Conor Benn marches on with KO win at the O2

PUBLISHED: 20:50 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:50 26 October 2019

Conor Benn (right) during his WBA Continental Welterweight title bout with Steve Jamoye (left) at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

Conor Benn (right) during his WBA Continental Welterweight title bout with Steve Jamoye (left) at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

PA Wire

A brutal KO stretched Ilford's Conor Benn's unbeaten run at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

Conor Benn (right) celebrates with Nigel Benn after his WBA Continental Welterweight title bout with Steve Jamoye (not pictured) at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA WireConor Benn (right) celebrates with Nigel Benn after his WBA Continental Welterweight title bout with Steve Jamoye (not pictured) at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

The Destroyer flattened Steve Jamoye in round four of the slated 10, with a brutal finish leaving the Frenchman on the canvas.

Benn (16-0) retained his WBA Continental strap as a result, continuing his march up the welterweight ranks.

Conor Benn (left) during his WBA Continental Welterweight title bout with Steve Jamoye (right) at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA WireConor Benn (left) during his WBA Continental Welterweight title bout with Steve Jamoye (right) at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

The 23-year-old, son of boxing icon Nigel Benn, was on the front foot throughout as he peppered the Belgian (26-8-2) to the body early.

Conor Benn (right) during his WBA Continental Welterweight title bout with Steve Jamoye (left) at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA WireConor Benn (right) during his WBA Continental Welterweight title bout with Steve Jamoye (left) at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

The Ilford man did not have it all his own way, though, as he had a point deducted in the fourth for persistent low blows.

But it mattered little as moments later he stalked forward and caught Jamoye with a crunching right which saw the fight waved off.

Conor Benn walks out before his WBA Continental Welterweight title bout with Steve Jamoye (not pictured) at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA WireConor Benn walks out before his WBA Continental Welterweight title bout with Steve Jamoye (not pictured) at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

Jamoye, a late replacement, required medical attention but was able to walk from the ring.

