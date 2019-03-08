Ilford prospects continue progress in capital

Conor Benn in action against Josef Zahradnik in their welterweight contest at the O2 Arena PA Wire/PA Images

Conor Benn triumphed last weekend, while Hamzah Sheeraz returns to ring on Saturday

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One Ilford boxing prospect, Conor Benn, maintained his unbeaten pro record on Saturday while another, Hamzah Sheeraz, looks to keep his own winning run this weekend.

Welterweight Benn, 22, made it 14 straight wins when clearly outpointing Czech rival Josef Zahradnik on the Matchroom promotion at The O2 Arena.

Boxing for the first time in nine months, the son of two-weight world champion Nigel jabbed accurately to build up an impressive lead and floored his rival with left hook to the body in the seventh.

Winning 80-71 on the scorecard of referee Ian John Lewis, the younger Benn admitted “It makes the fight easier when you throw jabs and I felt good getting back with a clear win.”

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Sheeraz goes for his eighth straight victory on the Frank Warren promotion at Wembley Arena on Saturday where he faces Slovakian Ladislav Nemeth.

“I want to keep on winning and move on to challenge for pro titles,” said Sheeraz