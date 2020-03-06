Search

Boxing: Good weekend for Gator ABC

PUBLISHED: 09:14 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 06 March 2020

Gator ABC's James O'Driscoll, Khelan Patel and Jimmy McDonagh

Gator ABC youngsters had a busy weekend, with no shortage of success in the ring.

Gator ABC's Kenzie Cole and Javir SangerGator ABC's Kenzie Cole and Javir Sanger

Khelan Patel was the first of three in action at the Hanwell School of Boxing show and impressed in a skills bout with Harry Stockwell (Ruislip & District).

Jimmy McDonagh stopped Stevie Olough in the first round of their bout, before James O'Driscoll claimed a points win over Edward Sammut after a pulsating contest.

Senior boxer Javir Sanger returned from an 18-month break due to injury to face Ian Pearce on The Willies show at the Princes Theatre in Clacton.

And, after a fast start, he got the upper hand to control the second and third rounds, landing scoring shots at will.

Sanger was declared the winner when Pearce's corner threw in the towel, before Kenzie Cole took on E Ali (Addington) and claimed a points victory after three very close and intense rounds of boxing.

