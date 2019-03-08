Search

Gator prospect Forchin claims victory on Waltham Abbey show

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 May 2019

Gator prospect Carlton Forchin (pic: Gator ABC)

Gator hope Carlton Forchin continued his promising development with victory on a Waltham Abbey show on Saturday.

Forchin was competing on a stacked card that took place at the Waltham Abbey Town Hall, with plenty of other talented youngsters in action.

The Gator prospect was paired against Malmesbury foe Jacob Liddington in a three-round contest.

Forchin took command of the ring from the opening bell and landed quick combinations throughout the bout.

That was enough to see the Gator hope declared the winner after taking all three rounds.

Forchin will hope to build on that success in the coming weeks as he aims to continue ably learning his craft in the ring.

Gator ABC is based at Unit GX in Fowler Road, Hainault and membership is open to boys, girls, men and women between the ages of 10 and 34.

For more information about the club, visit gatorabc.co.uk or call 020 8500 5420.

