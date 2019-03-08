Search

Gator host another successful dinner show

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 May 2019

Gerard and Jimmy McDonaugh both competed on a Gator ABC dinner (pic: Gator ABC)

Gerard and Jimmy McDonaugh both competed on a Gator ABC dinner (pic: Gator ABC)

Archant

The latest news from the Gator ABC club

Gator ABC hosted another hugely successful dinner show, the 29th running of the event, at the Prince Regent Hotel in Chigwell last week.

A host of talented Gator prospects were in action on the show, including Jonny Harrison who won his bout against a Holland Park rival in the first fight of the night.

There were also wins for Terry Sullivan, Jimmy McDonaugh, Amaan Mohammed and Chris O'Driscoll.

Gerard McDonaugh had the home crowd on their feat with a typical showman-like display in his win over an opponent from Kettering.

Jamal Berleen won on his senior debut in the final bout of the evening, beating a Jesse Brandon of Finchley.

Tommy Ellis and George Francis both took part in skills bouts which helped the youngsters continue their development in the ring.

It was another successful running of the dinner show, helped by a string of wins for Gator boxers on the night.

