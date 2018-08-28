Boxing: Gator quartet progress to finals

Gator's Aman Mohammed and Chris O'Driscoll celebrate Archant

Four Gator ABC boxers are through to the Minors & Schools Championship finals after winning their quarter-final bouts in Feltham last weekend.

Kaizer Syed dominated his contest with M Shepherd (Halling) on Saturday to book his place.

And Marcus Junior Bassi was next into the ring on Sunday, showing quick footwork and accurate punches to beat the taller C Ludwell of Barnstaple.

One of the best contests of the day saw Aman Mohammed beat K Moldovan from Finchley, which was followed by Chris O’Driscoll beating L Reilly of Kettering.

The only Gator boxer who did not make it through was Johnny Harrison, who lost a narrow decision to T McCarthy of Stevenage on Saturday.