Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Boxing: Gator quartet progress to finals

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 January 2019

Gator's Aman Mohammed and Chris O'Driscoll celebrate

Gator's Aman Mohammed and Chris O'Driscoll celebrate

Archant

Four Gator ABC boxers are through to the Minors & Schools Championship finals after winning their quarter-final bouts in Feltham last weekend.

Kaizer Syed dominated his contest with M Shepherd (Halling) on Saturday to book his place.

And Marcus Junior Bassi was next into the ring on Sunday, showing quick footwork and accurate punches to beat the taller C Ludwell of Barnstaple.

One of the best contests of the day saw Aman Mohammed beat K Moldovan from Finchley, which was followed by Chris O’Driscoll beating L Reilly of Kettering.

The only Gator boxer who did not make it through was Johnny Harrison, who lost a narrow decision to T McCarthy of Stevenage on Saturday.

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Disabled Ilford girl, 10, could not wash for days because housing association did not install shower

Kathleen Wright in the wet room without a shower with children Ashton aged 9 and Aaleigha 10

Met appeal after suspected thieves crash into police car and injure Ilford officers

The police car was damaged in the crash. Photo: Archant

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

#includeImage($article, 225)

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

#includeImage($article, 225)

Disabled Ilford girl, 10, could not wash for days because housing association did not install shower

#includeImage($article, 225)

Met appeal after suspected thieves crash into police car and injure Ilford officers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers Onariase excited to extend loan deal

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Macauley Bonne of Leyton Orient (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boxing: Gator quartet progress to finals

Gator's Aman Mohammed and Chris O'Driscoll celebrate

McCurtains underage section appoint officers

The latest news from the local Gaelic sport scene (pic: Julien Behal/PA)

O’s need to arrest slump, but there is no need to panic yet

Josh Koroma looks to keep the ball for Leyton Orient from Ebbsfleet United rival Lawrie Wilson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Foxes Adelani pleased to be back where his heart is after short spells at higher level

Ilford striker Yemi Adelani in action against Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists