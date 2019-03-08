Gator ABC enjoy success at National semi-finals

Gator ABC members Gerard McDonagh, Donte Costa, Carlton Forschin and Jamal Berleen (Pic: Gator ABC) Archant

Gator ABC was well represented at the National Junior ABA semi-finals held in Hayes on the weekend.

First up was Gerald McDonough who put in a superb performance, utilising all his defensive skills and well timed punches as he beat Jack Burke by a unanimous decision.

Jamal Berleen proved to be way superior to Zachary Solomon of Croydon as he booked his place in the finals.

Donte Decosta completed the hat trick of wins for Gator as he took on Jed Kimyamba of Sam Montague in a pulsating contest.

Carlton Forschin Gator ABC went through to the finals on a BYE and will be joined by Javir Sanger who was drawn straight into the finals.

Gator ABC will now have record breaking five boxers in the national finals in two weeks time.

Taran Ria Singh, Aman Mohammed and George Francis all took part in the Finchley ABC’s boxing show held at Haringey Irish centre.