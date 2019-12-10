Search

Gator ABC's Berleen continues winning streak

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 December 2019

Jamal Berleen of Gator ABC boxing club. Picture: Gator ABC

Jamal Berleen of Gator ABC boxing club. Picture: Gator ABC

Archant

Gator ABC's Jamal Berleen kept up his winning streak as he wrapped up 2019 with another victory.

He made the short journey across London to the Eltham Dinner show held at The Double Tree Hilton to face home boxer Charlie Priston in a senior contest.

At the opening bell, Berleen went straight to work doing what he does best by scoring points with his southpaw backhand.

Eltham ABC boxer Priston had his hands full with the Gator prospect as Berleen won all three rounds by a large margin.

A number of other Gator boxers will be in action next Saturday before breaking for Christmas.

Most Read

Redbridge Police appeal for public’s help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl’s safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Sisterhood of travelling cyclists! Muslim women’s cycling group awarded TfL grant to expand into Redbridge

Cycle Sisters is a Muslim women's cycle group that was awarded a TfL grant. Picture: Cycle Sisters

College students renovate new Ilford youth centre which tackles knife-crime with boxing

A team of Barking & Dagenham College students completed a community project for the charity Box Up Crime. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College

Wanstead gang member guilty over murder of innocent man shot dead by mistake

Hamza Ul-Haq, from Wanstead. Picture: Met Police

