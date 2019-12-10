Gator ABC's Berleen continues winning streak

Jamal Berleen of Gator ABC boxing club. Picture: Gator ABC Archant

Gator ABC's Jamal Berleen kept up his winning streak as he wrapped up 2019 with another victory.

He made the short journey across London to the Eltham Dinner show held at The Double Tree Hilton to face home boxer Charlie Priston in a senior contest.

At the opening bell, Berleen went straight to work doing what he does best by scoring points with his southpaw backhand.

Eltham ABC boxer Priston had his hands full with the Gator prospect as Berleen won all three rounds by a large margin.

A number of other Gator boxers will be in action next Saturday before breaking for Christmas.