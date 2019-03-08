Gator ABC start season with four wins

Joe Gibbs, Kenzie Cole and Jonny Harrison. Picture: Gator ABC Archant

Gator ABC had a successful start to the new season, picking up four wins out of a possible five.

Jamal Berleen and Victor Fevier. Picture: Gator ABC Jamal Berleen and Victor Fevier. Picture: Gator ABC

Three boxers were in action on Friday night, with Kenzie Cole recording a win in his long awaited comeback fight, beating Giilian Joseph of Camberly.

Joe Gibbs displayed some slick boxing skills as he got the better of Sky McNicholas representing Epping.

Jonny Harrison was unfortunate to lose to a close decision against Billy Gleeb of Eltham.

On Saturday, two boxers headed to the Haddenham & Ely dinner show.

Victor Fevier got off to a slow start, losing his first round to Lewis Cowell, representing the host club, but bounced back to win the fight.

Jamal Berleen also faced Haddenham & Ely opposition as he took on Tarek Khan and after a difficult first two rounds, took charge in the third to secure victory by scoring many eye catching blows.