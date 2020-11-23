Search

Boxer Conor Benn continues unbeaten run with Formella win, but now eyes Kelly bout

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 November 2020

Conor Benn defended his WBA Continental Welterweight Title against former IBO World Champion Sebastian Formell (Pic: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

©Mark Robinson Photography Ltd

Ilford boxer Conor Benn remained unbeaten with a points win over Sebastian Formella at Wembley Arena to retain his WBA continental welterweight title.

The 24-year-old son of former world champion Nigel Benn looked in control throughout for his 17th successive win.

German Formella, 33, won 22 straight fights before suffering his first defeat, a unanimous decision against Shawn Porter in Los Angeles in August.

He withstood a series of blows but was beaten 100-91 99-91 99-92.

“I still had loads of gears left,” Benn said.

Promoter Eddie Hearn added: “I don’t know how Formella was still standing. He’s got a hell of a chin, but this was a big performance from Conor Benn.

“It’s time to move into 2021 with some big steps up, he breezed through this test.”

You may also want to watch:

Benn is keen to fight Josh Kelly, his main British rival in the welterweight division, and Hearn indicated that it could happen next year.

“You’ve got all of these fighters calling me out, I’m only interested in one fight and that’s Josh Kelly,” Benn told Sky Sports.

“That’s the only fight I’m interested in. You can forget all these other people calling me out, because they’ve got loads of Instagram followers. I don’t care. If they aren’t benefitting me, I don’t want it.

“The only big domestic I want is Kelly.

“As for people saying I’m scared and all that, stop talking rubbish. Do I look like a scared fighter?

“They (Josh Kelly’s team) should have taken the chance when they could, because I’m on the up.”

Hearn added: “Kelly will fight David Avanesyan in January. If he gets through that - and Conor will have one more - that is an absolute blockbuster for the summer, a massive domestic fight.”

Benn’s father Nigel, watching in Australia, said: “Go your path. Well done son - proud of you.”

