Bloom begins new season in fine form

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 16 May 2019

Claire Bloom at the HSV Triathlon (pic: Claire Bloom)

Bloom impressed at the HSV Triathlon last weekend

Buckhurst Hill triathlete Claire Bloom kicked off the 2019 season at the HSV Triathlon on May 12, finishing third in the 50-59 age category and fifth female overall.

Bloom was using the event as preparation for next week's European Sprint Triathlon 2020 qualifier at Eton Dorney.

The event, held at Hatfield Sports Village, comprised a 400m pool swim which Bloom completed in a time of six minutes and 53 seconds.

The bike section was a fast and flat 20k out-and-back course, and with perfect conditions and little wind, Bloom was delighted with a time of 41.29.

On the final section, a 5k trail run, Bloom stormed home in a fast time of 19.57 giving her an overall finish of 1:10.51.

After the event Bloom said "I was really pleased with how the race went and how strong I felt on the course.

"Given next week will need to be a super fast time to ensure qualification, I couldn't be in better shape."

Bloom also raised plenty of funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association at the Majorca 312 Sportif.

The annual cycling event takes place on closed roads in the north of the Spanish island with competitors completing one of three distances: 167km, 225km or the full 312km.

This year's event attracted over 9,000 entrants, including some riders who had previously competed in the Tour de France.

Completing the 167km route, Bloom had to contend with a gruelling opening 98km spell that was uphill for the most part.

The remaining 69km was not as severe and also gave entrants great views of the Spanish island, with Bloom finishing in a time of six hours and 15 minutes.

Bloom was also able to raise plenty of funds for the MNDA, a charity close to her heart after sadly losing her brother Russell to the disease in 2012.

