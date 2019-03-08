Bloom raises funds for charity in Majorca

Buckhurst Hill athlete took in the Majorca 312 Sportif last month

Buckhurst Hill triathlete Claire Bloom raised plenty of funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association at the Majorca 312 Sportif.

The annual cycling event takes place on closed roads in the north of the Spanish island with competitors completing one of three distances: 167km, 225km or the full 312km.

This year's event attracted over 9,000 entrants, including some riders who had previously competed in the Tour de France.

Completing the 167km route, Bloom had to contend with a gruelling opening 98km spell that was uphill for the most part.

The remaining 69km was not as severe and also gave entrants great views of the Spanish island, with Bloom finishing in a time of six hours and 15 minutes.

Bloom was also able to raise funds for the MNDA, a charity close to her heart after losing her brother Russell to the disease in 2012.

Bloom has already raised over £2,000 for the charity, with donations still coming in.