Bloom produces gr-eight finish at World Sprint Triathlon Championships

Claiire Bloom in action at the World Sprint Triathlon Age Group Championships Archant

Roding Valley triathlete Claire Bloom was delighted to finish in eighth place at the World Sprint Triathlon Age Group Championships in Lausanne.

Bloom finished a non-wetsuit 750m swim in Lake Geneva in 11th place in 15.04, despite being hit on the head three times.

And after a long run into the first transition, Bloom began a tough bikee leg of two 10k laps ot steep ascents, long descents, sweeping bends and technical areas.

Bloom worked with American Michele Tuttle to close on the leaders, finishing the 20k ride in 36.31 to move up to ninth.

And she exited the second transition safely to head out on a hilly 5k run, including a 30 per cent climb at one point and 10 per cent on another.

With switch backs on the descents and a long, flat 2k run to the finish, Bloom held on to ninth place until the closing stages, when a final push saw her overtake pre-race favourite Leslie Knibb of the USA to finish the run in 24.57 for an overall time of 1:21.18.

And she said: "It's such a privilege to race at this level. This year's World Championships was a fully-loaded strong field of super fast women in every age group.

"It's why I race! I've always wanted to be pitted against the best and this year proved to be one of the hardest ever.

"I cannot thank my coach Tanja Slater enough. To be able to compete at this level is quite special. I must also thank my family and physio Gill Cardy for all their support.

"To be British champion and eighth best in the 55-59 age group in the world this year means so much to me."