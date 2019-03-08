Search

Advanced search

Bloom produces gr-eight finish at World Sprint Triathlon Championships

PUBLISHED: 08:30 06 September 2019

Claiire Bloom in action at the World Sprint Triathlon Age Group Championships

Claiire Bloom in action at the World Sprint Triathlon Age Group Championships

Archant

Roding Valley triathlete Claire Bloom was delighted to finish in eighth place at the World Sprint Triathlon Age Group Championships in Lausanne.

Bloom finished a non-wetsuit 750m swim in Lake Geneva in 11th place in 15.04, despite being hit on the head three times.

And after a long run into the first transition, Bloom began a tough bikee leg of two 10k laps ot steep ascents, long descents, sweeping bends and technical areas.

Bloom worked with American Michele Tuttle to close on the leaders, finishing the 20k ride in 36.31 to move up to ninth.

You may also want to watch:

And she exited the second transition safely to head out on a hilly 5k run, including a 30 per cent climb at one point and 10 per cent on another.

With switch backs on the descents and a long, flat 2k run to the finish, Bloom held on to ninth place until the closing stages, when a final push saw her overtake pre-race favourite Leslie Knibb of the USA to finish the run in 24.57 for an overall time of 1:21.18.

And she said: "It's such a privilege to race at this level. This year's World Championships was a fully-loaded strong field of super fast women in every age group.

"It's why I race! I've always wanted to be pitted against the best and this year proved to be one of the hardest ever.

"I cannot thank my coach Tanja Slater enough. To be able to compete at this level is quite special. I must also thank my family and physio Gill Cardy for all their support.

"To be British champion and eighth best in the 55-59 age group in the world this year means so much to me."

Most Read

Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Police release first details on pair found dead at house in Ilford

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Whipps Cross Hospital doctor struck off for possessing ‘vile and disgusting’ extreme pornography

Whipps Cross University Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Two fighting for life after three stabbed in Ilford

The men were stabbed near Pownsett Terrace, Ilford next to Barking Park, on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Google

‘We are living in fear’: Ilford residents call for urgent action to end ‘upsurge’ in violent crime

Residents living near Pownsett Terrace in Ilford are calling for action from the council and their MP following a triple stabbing and a recent 'upsurge' in violent crime. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Most Read

Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Police release first details on pair found dead at house in Ilford

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Whipps Cross Hospital doctor struck off for possessing ‘vile and disgusting’ extreme pornography

Whipps Cross University Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Two fighting for life after three stabbed in Ilford

The men were stabbed near Pownsett Terrace, Ilford next to Barking Park, on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Google

‘We are living in fear’: Ilford residents call for urgent action to end ‘upsurge’ in violent crime

Residents living near Pownsett Terrace in Ilford are calling for action from the council and their MP following a triple stabbing and a recent 'upsurge' in violent crime. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Orient coach Embleton feels they’re small margins away

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Daggers blog: Drawing positives during a frustrating week

Frustration for Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bloom produces gr-eight finish at World Sprint Triathlon Championships

Claiire Bloom in action at the World Sprint Triathlon Age Group Championships

Cricket: Oakfield Parkonians off to Orsett on last day

Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Frenford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 18th May 2019

Wanstead carpenter downed beer and vodka before punching man in the face during drunken brawl with Barking bouncers

Police at the scene near The Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists