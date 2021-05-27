Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal expecting Belhus to be dangerous

Published: 11:30 AM May 27, 2021

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead is bowled out by Daniel Carter during Harold Wood CC (fielding) vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 15th May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal says he expects Belhus to be a dangerous side ahead of their Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division clash.

The Herons make the trip to the High Road on Saturday as they look to bounce back from a disappointing weekend.

Ellis-Grewal's men currently sit second in the league while Belhus are sixth after the opening three fixtures of the campaign.

“They’ve got a number of new players, they already had some real good players there as well, I think it’s their second or third year in the league and they’ve really held their own,” the captain said.

“They’re a dangerous side, we know we will have to go there and play well, quite a few of us haven’t played at their ground before so we’re looking forward to going there.

“I've said before there's no easy games in the Premier so we always have to play well to get a win.”

Arfan Akram in batting action for Wanstead during Harold Wood CC (fielding) vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 15th May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wanstead head into the clash after having last weekend’s home match with Billericay cancelled despite desperately trying to play the fixture due to the weather conditions.

“The weather has been dreadful, pitches haven’t been great, and groundsmen up and down the country are finding it really hard to produce pitches just to get games on," added Ellis-Grewal.

“We gave it a good go, we got the pitch playable, and were due to start at 4pm. We actually walked out for a reduced game to take the field and the heavens opened and we were hit by a storm.

“It is frustrating, but I think only one or two games got played, so I don’t think there is too much loss there in terms of the positions in the table.”

The following day they did play but suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Brentwood to crash out of the National Cup.

“It’s not very often that I will make excuses for results, but I think that was determined almost exclusively on the toss, as it was a really tough wet wicket as they had a lot of rain overnight," said Ellis-Grewal.

“Batting first and scoring 160 on that was a really good effort then coming out to bowl there was gale force winds and rain about so it was tough.

“We had a few chances where we could have picked up a few early wickets but it was one of those days where everything seemed to go against us but credit to Brentwood they deserved to win.”