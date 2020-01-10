Beedell's about for sixth of the best as Woodford Green seniors battle to second spot

Woodford Green seniors L to R: Stockings, Holford, Southcott, Steel, Beedell, Wyber Archant

Woodford Green's senior squad collected their first silverware of the new decade at the Essex Cross-Country Championships in Basildon at the weekend.

Unfortunately, silver medals were the order of the day as the six-man scoring squad were well beaten by Havering.

The Woodford team was led home by Tom Beedell in sixth.

The 2016 and 2018 bronze medalist carefully dispatched some fast starters, and had satisfaction in taking the scalp of Colchester Harriers' stalwart and former champion Adrian Mussett.

That will remain an aspiration for Angus Holford who came 10th.

He too started started steadily, and closed significantly on eventual eighth and ninth place runners, but he didn't have the extra gear to overtake them.

Outgoing team manager Darren Southcott, on a flying visit back to the UK from his new base in Singapore, handled a long-haul flight and an eight-hour time difference in admirable fashion to finish 22nd.

Teammates Dan Steel in 26th and Harold Wyber in 27th were separated by only a single second.

And for the latter, his team medal came 16 years (and a day) after he had taken the individual under-20 silver at this same venue.

With slightly less longevity, James Stockings, who was the 2014 under-20 silver medalist, followed in 30th place to complete the scorers.

Just outside the scoring team, but with a strong enough performance to have left the team result unchanged had he been needed, was Kevin Murphy (48th).

Paul Manson, in 92nd, was disappointed with his run, but should be pleased to have out-sprinted former Woodford member Tim Ballard.

Tom Spanyol was 197th of the 226 finishers on the day, which proved a solid run on the path back to full fitness.