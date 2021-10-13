Barkingside FC eager to show 'what they are about' against Cornard United

Published: 2:30 PM October 13, 2021

Grant Frances of Barkingside scores the first goal for his team against AFC Sudbury Reserves - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barkingside FC general manager Steven Le Sage is eager for his side to show what they're actually about against Cornard United.

They will welcome Cornard United to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday as they look to start building some momentum in the Thurlow Nunn First Division South.

They’ve currently won seven of their opening 12 fixtures, drawing one, and losing four as they sit in the top half of the league table.

"We faced Cornard quite recently in the FA Vase and come away with a defeat, so we know it’s not going to be an easy game for us," Le Sage said.

"However, we were really disappointed with the performance on that day so it’s definitely an opportunity for us to show that, that wasn’t a real representation of us as a side and it gives us a chance to put things right for everyone at the club.

Barkingside players celebrate their second goal against AFC Sudbury Reserves - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"I think Cornard showed that they can be pretty efficient in front of goal so we’re going to have to make sure we are at our best defensively.

“It’s been a mixed start to the season for us and we definitely believe we should have more points on the board at this point.

“However, what’s good is that we’re not resting on our laurels and the boys are working hard to improve both performances and results."

Barkingside earned a 2-0 win at home to AFC Sudbury Reserves on Saturday, where the club celebrated the life of former assistant secretary John Belsey.

After a goalless first-half, midfielder Grant Frances put 'Side ahead on 70 minutes, and six minutes later Franco Zabotti's men doubled the lead to seal victory.

Unsurprisingly, it was striker James Peagram who scored 'Side's second, grabbing his 11th goal of the season.

James Peagram of Barkingside scores the second goal for his team and celebrates against AFC Sudbury Reserves - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“I was really pleased with the result and performance against Sudbury at the weekend,” Le Sage said.

“We’ve not been great of late in terms of performances even though at times we’ve had some good results, so it’s really good to see some improvements starting to take shape and the boys growing in confidence again.

“I still think we are a long way off of our best, but we’re moving in the right direction and full credit to Sudbury, as they’ve got a really young side with a lot of talent and they worked really hard.

“They probably feel unlucky not to get on the scoresheet.”