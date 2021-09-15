Barkingside pay tribute to long serving fan John Belsey in Wormley defeat

Published: 9:18 AM September 15, 2021

Barkingside fell to a 3-0 league loss at home to Wormley Rovers, on a night overshadowed by the passing of John Belsey on Monday evening.

John sadly passed away in his sleep on Sunday and had been involved with the club since the 2008/2009 season, covering a number of roles - including assistant secretary and turnstile operator - in that time.

He was well known to many fans and staff and was respected by many clubs and league officials down the years, as a friendly and welcoming face of the club.

The club did hold a minutes silence last night ahead of the game in respect of John, but will be staging a further tribute to John at one of the home games in October.

Chairman Jimmy Flanaghan said: “John was a great human being and someone who did so much around the club.

“I'm absolutely lost for words. He's one of the most genuine people I have had the privilege to meet.

“John was a lifelong Millwall supporter and had the heart of a Lion, words cannot express how much he will be missed by everyone at Barkingside.

“Our thoughts are with his wife Pauline and his kids.”

Wormley went ahead on 12 minutes through a Louis Offer penalty before Cav Clarke doubled the lead on 34 minutes.

A third for the visitors on 62 minutes sealed the win for Wormley who now sit top of the table, leaving 'Side in 10th place.

Prior to that defeat Side made it three wins in a row, with a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Brimsdown in the FA Vase First Round Qualifying on Saturday.

After a goalless first-half, a strike on 62 minutes from defender Naser Ishanzadeh proved to be enough to see 'Side through to the next round.

Side will now face another fellow Eastern Senior League side Cornard United away in the Vase.

Barkingside return to action on Saturday when they face Harwich & Parkeston away in the league as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

Side have struggled to consistently put results together and will hope they can start doing that in order to climb up the Thurlow Nunn First Division South league table.