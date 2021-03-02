News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barkingside manager Le Sage says they predicted outcome of the season

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:00 AM March 2, 2021   
Barkingside in action against Athletic Newham at Cricklefield Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage predicted the league campaign would be curtailed again although he is unsure what is next for most of the non-league football pyramid. 

All non-league football below the National League has been cut short for the second successive season. 

More than three-quarters of teams in steps three to six of the non-league pyramid voted to end the season if matches could not be played with supporters before April 1. 

“It’s a decision that I think we all saw coming, especially after the decision at step 2, but it’s pretty frustrating,” Le Sage admitted. 

“I also think there’s more to come from this announcement considering they’ve avoided saying null and void, have not mentioned anything regarding promotions and relegations and that they are going to further look at the league’s restructuring.” 

Barkingside were sitting 10th in the Thurlow Nunn First Division South after playing just nine games this campaign although they were sixth before the first UK lockdown after 24 games during the 2019/20 season. 

The Side boss is now predicting a restructure in non-league football although he is not sure how they do it fairly or even how they go about it. 

“I think it’s a good move to increase the number of clubs higher up the pyramid, however I don’t see a simple way on doing the restructure based on where we are today, especially if you include ground grading challenges.  

“I think it should be pushed back a year but not sure that’ll be the case.” 

Barkingside were relegated from the Essex Senior League during the 2018/19 season and have been hoping to get back up to that level but have seen any hopes dented with incomplete seasons and restrictions stopping action in two consecutive seasons. 

