Barkingside FC link up with NHS North London
- Credit: Tim Edwards
Barkingside Football Club have announced a link-up with NHS North London to promote NHS services during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
NHS North London represent seven local boroughs, including Redbridge and Barking, and the Cricklefield Stadium club will be posting on social media to highlight the mental health support that is available to people who might have been affected by the pandemic.
A club statement said: "Part of this is promoting their events and supporting their great work.
"We've got two community priorities this season: helping to fight mental health and homelessness. We're working with three partners in The 12th Man Campaign, NHS North East London Commissioning Alliance and Healthy Living Project.
"Chairman Jimmy Flanagan has said he is very passionate about helping both the homeless and mental health charities. He himself suffers from anxiety and also believes that as the majority of men speak about football amongst themselves, where better than through football to speak about how they feel with their mental health.
"Mental health is something the club care strongly about and the club are proud to support our local NHS, who we look forward to building a partnership with in these difficult times."
