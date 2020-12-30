News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

Non-league football needs to learn from pandemic says Barkingside chairman

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:30 AM December 30, 2020   
Tim Edwards

Barkingside in action against Athletic Newham at Cricklefield Stadium earlier in the season - Credit: Tim Edwards

Essex Senior League football clubs and the non-league community as a whole need to take heed of the lessons brought about by the coronavirus pandemic according to one chairman.

Barkingside’s Jimmy Flanagan, who also sits on the league committee and undertakes ground-grading assessments across the county, says the priority of success first and foremost needs to be tempered with the long-term sustainability of each club.

In a regular column on the league’s website Flanagan said: “As we finally conclude 2020, we have entered yet another tier level with all the increased restrictions that come with that.

“The one thing I hope throughout football is that the death of so many people really makes the game's priorities pale into insignificance and that above all else it should try once and for all to sort itself out financially.

“We all want our clubs to be successful but it cannot carry on being gung-ho and all or bust. The professional game and the FA need to work together to assist non-league football.

You may also want to watch:

“All the hard work and effort should not be put at risk for the sake of a couple of successful seasons and, even worse if the owners throw caution to the wind and spend small fortunes trying to recreate past successes.

Tim Edwards

Barkingside in action against Athletic Newham at Cricklefield Stadium earlier in the season - Credit: Tim Edwards

"In my 13 seasons as chairman of Barkingside, we have had a couple of cup wins and even enjoyed three seasons at step four, when we really over achieved.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police chase through Goodmayes ends in crash
  2. 2 Hospitals under 'significant pressure' and treating Covid patients in ambulances
  3. 3 Calls for London schools to remain closed in January
  1. 4 Coroner raises concerns of police inaction before sexual assault victim took her own life
  2. 5 Small army of volunteers spring up to support Ilford's homeless before Christmas
  3. 6 Redbridge Council to support schools that choose to close over high Covid-19 absences
  4. 7 NHS Nightingale London still 'on standby' as patient numbers pass April peak
  5. 8 Redbridge's Covid case rate eighth highest in England
  6. 9 Rapid Covid testing available in Redbridge for people without symptoms
  7. 10 Warning over Tier 4 rules after 'flagrant breaches' in Barking and Ilford

“But we went up as the same club and we came down as the same club and at the moment following another relegation we are striving to rebuild the club from the ground up again.

“The main thing is the club survives to its 125th anniversary in 2023 and beyond.

“In no way am I saying what we are doing is correct but I hold my head high in that we are putting the footballing interests of the club first and not short-term successes.

“Football is our national game and plays such an important role in so many lives. Clubs at all levels, whether they have 10 spectators or thousands, are all equally important to each follower.

“The game at all levels needs to rediscover itself, remember what the pyramid and the football family is there for and install those qualities across the entire game.”

Non-League Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crime

Ilford man jailed for causing death of taxi driver

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon

Planning and Development

Redbridge & Ilford Citizens alliance delighted by affordable housing...

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Letters: Wanstead Park and a mental health crisis

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon

Education News | Interview

'Things can only get better in 2021' - Headmaster of Woodford Green...

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus