Barkingside and Frenford looking to bounce back to winning ways

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:30 AM October 21, 2021   
Osas Umaru of Barkingside during Barkingside vs AFC Sudbury Reserves, Thurlow Nunn League Football a

Osas Umaru of Barkingside - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barkingside will be looking to put a miserable week behind them when they travel away to Halstead Town. 

Side travel to second-placed Halstead on Saturday as they look to start improving their league fortunes following a 2-1 loss at home to Cornard United last weekend. 

Franco Zabotti's 'Side were looking to avenge a loss to Cornard in the FA Vase three weeks earlier, but it was to be the vusitors who took the lead on 22 minutes. 

Berkcan Belindir of Barkingside during Barkingside vs AFC Sudbury Reserves, Thurlow Nunn League Foot

Berkcan Belindir of Barkingside - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Cornard would go into half-time 1-0 up but 'Side would hit back after the break when substitute Quincy Warner scored an equaliser on 64 minutes.

However despite Side's best efforts, they couldn't find that elusive winning goal with Cornard grabbing it on 76 minutes to consign the hosts to a frustrating defeat. 

You may also want to watch:

They then also crashed out of the Essex Senior Cup with a 3-2 defeat to league rivals Holland in the preliminary round. 

League rivals Frenford similar to Side are determined to bounce back when they host Harwich and Parkeston. 

David Forbes side lost 3-2 to AFC Sudbury Reserves in the league and suffered a 3-0 loss to Redbridge in the Essex Senior Cup. 


Non-League Football
Barkingside News

