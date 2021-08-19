Ilford can play with freedom in FA Cup tie with Barking as 'underdogs'

Published: 9:00 AM August 19, 2021

Ilford manager Adam Peek is urging his side to play with freedom and give their all as they face a difficult FA Cup tie against Isthmian North side Barking.

The Foxes make the short trip to Mayesbrook Park to face Justin Gardner’s men who got off to a flyer with a 4-0 victory over Hullbridge Sports in their season opener.

The winner will bag £1,444 in prize money, as the losers still pick up £481.

“We’ll be the underdogs, they had a real good result, and they’ve made some top signings for their level so there is no doubt they’ll be a top opposition,” Peek said.

Tigana Quebe of Ilford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Redbridge vs Ilford, Emirates FA Cup Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We’ve got nothing to lose and we’ll encourage the boys to play with some freedom, play with no fear. We understand how difficult it is going to be so we just need to represent ourselves in the best way possible.

You may also want to watch:

“As we know in cup games anything can happen.”

It has been a frustrating start to the new season for Ilford who have seen two clashes called off due to Covid while suffering defeats to Clacton and Stansted.

However, they did progress in the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over local rivals Redbridge in the extra preliminary round.

“We lost the first game of the season due to a Covid issue from the opposition, which didn’t put us in a good position with everyone else playing, and we saw that in our first game as we were excellent for 45 minutes then tailed off and were well beaten," added Peek.

“We regrouped to get a real good result against Redbridge in the FA Cup as they had started really well. We were really excited about that, but then we put in a disappointing performance against Clacton, where we were under no threat and they scored with a sucker punch.

Lee Sharpe of Ilford and Connor Wheatley of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Ilford, Emirates FA Cup Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“One of our weaknesses at the moment is that we’re not scoring enough goals, but we’re in the process of looking at one or two forwards now.

“We then had some issues in the squad with Covid, we had two positive tests, and the league made a decision that we needed to cancel because of the amount of players at risk.

“It’s been really frustrating as we’ve only played two games while a lot of teams have played four games.”

Ilford were also due to travel away to Sporting Bengal United last night (Wednesday).