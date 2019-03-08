Search

Bancroft’s School students win Essex hockey title

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 March 2019

The Bancroft's under-16 girls' hockey team celebrate their Essex Cup win (pic: Bancroft's High School)

The Bancroft's under-16 girls' hockey team celebrate their Essex Cup win (pic: Bancroft's High School)

Youngsters triumphed in final of county competition

Bancroft’s High School’s under-16 girls’ hockey team had something to celebrate after beating Saffron Walden County 3-1 in the final of the Essex Cup.

The match was a repeat of last year’s final and it seemed to be following a similar script when Bancroft’s conceded the opening goal.

An early second half goal from Kiera Murphy brought the teams equal again and that proved to be a turning.

From the equaliser onwards, Bancroft’s took control of the game and eventually triumphed thanks to further goals from Charlotte Peters and Murphy.

Grace Kumar, an England international at under-16 level, was named player of the match for Bancroft’s, while Eleanor De Renzy Channer also impressed with her leadership.

Jo Fryer-Green, the head of girls’ hockey at Bancroft’s, said: “I am very proud of this young squad.

“We drew on the talents of some of our Year Nine players in the semi-final last week and they were instrumental in securing a place in the final.

“The Essex Cup is a good breeding ground for these youngsters.

“They have had a good season becoming Essex champions in the county heat of the national tournament back in September and performed exceptionally well in the regional play-offs.

“I am looking forward to taking them on tour to Barbados in the summer.”

