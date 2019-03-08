Search

Bancroft's Under-18 hockey team advance to Regional Finals

PUBLISHED: 12:30 15 October 2019

The Bancroft's U18 hockey team. Picture: Karen Rogers

Bancroft's Under-18 hockey team have booked their place in the Regional Finals following success in the East Regional Play Offs.

The Under-18s had already defended their Essex title by notching up a grand total of 21 goals against Coopers' Coborn, Chelmsford CHS and Brentwood, as well as local rivals Chigwell.

They then travelled to Ipswich last Tuesday for the East Regional Play Offs, where games against Tonbridge Wells Grammar School and the Royal Masonic School resulted in goalless draws.

Goals from Emilia Parsons, Eleanor Channer and England U16 player Grace O'Malley-Kumar then gave them victory against Culford School and a place in the day's final

In the final they faced Suffolk's Saffron Walden High School, where a fine individual effort from Saskia Murphy brought the Essex girls victory and a place in the Regional Finals.

Jo Fryer-Green, the Bancroft's coach, said: "The girls were on tour together during the summer holidays and the experience clearly bonded them and taught them a lot about the importance of teamwork."

