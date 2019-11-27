Search

Advanced search

School Sport: Bancroft's hockey girls book first-ever trip to National finals

PUBLISHED: 08:00 28 November 2019

Bancroft's under-18s celebrate

Bancroft's under-18s celebrate

Archant

Bancroft's School pupils have been celebrating after their under-18 girls' hockey team secured a trip to the National finals for the first time.

They eased to the Essex title earlier this year, beating Coopers Coborn, Chelmsford CHS, Brentwood and local rivals Chigwell at Old Loughts, scoring 21 goals without reply.

And they came out on top at the East Region play-offs in Ipswich thanks to draws with Tunbridge Wells Grammar and the Royal Masonic School, plus wins over Culford School and Saffron Walden High.

Bancroft's then competed in the East Regional finals on home turf at Redbridge Sports Centre and they cruised to a 3-0 win over Kent's Sevenoaks School thanks to a hat-trick from England under-16 international Grace O'Malley-Kumar.

Hertfordshire's Parmiter's School were up next and Bancroft's took the lead with another goal from O'Malley-Kumar.

You may also want to watch:

But it proved a tougher test and coach Jo Fryer-Green looked on nervously as a host of short corners were conceded before victory was secured.

Back-to-back wins sent Bancroft's into the finals and a 2-0 win over Cranrbook School, thanks to goals from vice-captain Eleanor Channer and a fifth of the day from O'Malley-Kumar, saw them lift the silverware.

O'Malley-Kumar was named as the team's player of the tournament after scoring in all three of their matches, while captain and goalkeeper Anika Mayor inspired the team throughout.

Emilia Parsons and Kiera Murphy also impressed for Bancroft's who will go to the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on March 3.

Fryer-Green said: "This is a fantastic achievement from a very committed and hard-working squad.

"The girls were on tour together during the summer holidays and the experience clearly bonded them and taught them a lot about the importance of teamwork.

"They have shown incredible focus so far, we just need to make sure this doesn't slip in the next couple of months ahead of the finals."

Most Read

Six fire engines battling fire in Gants Hill

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

Man stabbed to death outside Seven Kings party named by police

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

‘I woke up to screaming’: Seven Kings residents shocked by fatal stabbing at party in alleyway

Seven Kings stabbing. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

New Boots store opens in Ilford tomorrow

The Boots at 117 High Road, together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

Man, 24, dies in hospital after being stabbed during Seven Kings street fight

Police were called to reports of a fight in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings this morning. A man was found with stab wounds and later died in hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Six fire engines battling fire in Gants Hill

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

Man stabbed to death outside Seven Kings party named by police

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

‘I woke up to screaming’: Seven Kings residents shocked by fatal stabbing at party in alleyway

Seven Kings stabbing. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

New Boots store opens in Ilford tomorrow

The Boots at 117 High Road, together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

Man, 24, dies in hospital after being stabbed during Seven Kings street fight

Police were called to reports of a fight in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings this morning. A man was found with stab wounds and later died in hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge boss Wetherall says they must be strong defensively

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall (Pic: Redbridge FC)

School Sport: Bancroft’s hockey girls book first-ever trip to National finals

Bancroft's under-18s celebrate

Firefighters battle Gants Hill blaze for three hours

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

Medical mistakes cost east London trusts millions last year, NHS data shows

East London's NHS trusts paid out millions to patients claiming against misdiagnosis, failure to diagnose and delayed diagnosis last year, NHS data shows. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA.

Much changed Eton Manor side secure first away win at Old Priorians in four years

Action from Eton Manor's clash with Old Priorians (pic Martin Pearl)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists