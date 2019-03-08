Loughts secure safety with success at Ashford

East One South: Ashford 2 Old Loughtonians 3

Old Loughtonians women’s firsts made sure of their place in East One South next season with a 3-2 success away to bottom-club Ashford.

Loughts travelled to Kent knowing just a point would be enough to see them hold an unassailable advantage over the relegation zone.

Teamed with some motivational music for the warm-up, the bare 11 side was supported by a group of fans on the sidelines.

From the start, Loughts attacked fiercely and Mel Hau scored a textbook turn-and-shot within the first ten minutes to give the visitors a deserved lead.

There were some great attacking runs from Faye Holmes and Ellie Ahern upfront, which caused the Ashford defence some trouble as Loughts continued to put pressure on the opposition.

Ashford, however, came back strong and kept stretching the pitch by pushing their forwards high.

With Loughts unsettled due to a break for injury, Ashford gained momentum and secured a foul just outside the D which they then converted into a short corner.

Ashford used this opportunity well and put the score at 1-1, then scored again to hold a narrow advantage at half-time.

The second half saw a refreshed Loughts side with a more organised and cohesive approach to the game.

Determined to get the win, they pushed harder with Chelsey Toms strong in the middle, distributing and fighting for every loose ball.

A break down the right for Ashford led to a Loughts player getting a controversial green card after impeding the play as the opposition took a quick restart.

Once back up to a full compliment, the visitors pressed high again as they looked for a route back into the match.

A well-organised short corner with a fast ball out by Zara White allowed for a right slip and a goal for Toms as she slammed it into the bottom corner to level the score.

it was not long before Loughts saw another goal from a short corner with Zara White putting it in the goal to score what proved to be the winner.

Loughts host Tunbridge Wells on Saturday.