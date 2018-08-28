Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Archant’s Sports Quiz of the Year

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 December 2018

Santa Claus is often spotted in sports grounds at this time of year (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Santa Claus is often spotted in sports grounds at this time of year (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Test your knowledge of what has happened in the world of sport over the past 12 months

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from all on the sports desk at Archant London & Essex.

It certainly has been a memorable 12 months for all of the teams we cover, from the joy of trophy success to the heartbreak of relegation.

There have also been plenty of records broken, while there have been plenty of of heroes, both new and old, for us to right about.

It always seems right at this time of year to reflect on what has been a glorious 12 months of sport.

And what better way to look back than by taking part in our quiz of what happened in sport in 2018.

Will you be a turkey or a Christmas cracker when it comes to your knowledge of what has happened this year.

Test yourself and share our quiz to see how you compare among your friends at this special time of year.

Most Read

Seven Kings cabbie outraged at failing drugs test hopes to appeal DVLA decision

Taxi driver Tarhir Chohan

Baby Jesus beheaded in Ilford

The figures were installed underneath the Christmas Tree. Picture BPCA

Early Christmas present for Redbridge residents as new bridge opens

Cllr Athwal reopened the bridge and said the previous crossing was unsafe. Picture: Redbridge Labour

Two police officers hospitalised after three-car crash in Ilford

A police car was involved in a crash in Cranbrook Road this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.

Most Read

‘We’ve got everything to be grateful for’ – Family prepare for Christmas after toddler’s life was saved

#includeImage($article, 225)

Polar bears and penguins highlight the recycling challenge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police identify three people on CCTV in Corrie McKeague mystery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mid Suffolk voices plan for two dedicated PCSOs - here’s what they will be tackling

#includeImage($article, 225)

Project aims to improve spawning gravels on River Gipping at Stowmarket

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Archant’s Sports Quiz of the Year

Santa Claus is often spotted in sports grounds at this time of year (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Experienced West Ham defender left frustrated by Watford loss

Pablo Zabaleta wins a header against Watford

Team News: Dagenham & Redbridge vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates with Josh Coulson after scoring against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Assistant Day: Anything is possible for Woodford Town in 2019

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) and assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Balanta a key player for Dagenham, says Embleton

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham netted in their victory over Ebbsfleet United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists