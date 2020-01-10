Search

Jennifer is muddy marvel for East London with fine Essex cross-country run

PUBLISHED: 09:30 10 January 2020

The East London Runners at the Ilford 10-miler

The prestigious Essex Cross-Country Championships was the main event of the weekend for the East London Runners as a large contingent of men and women braved the mud.

Basildon was the venue for the event and the star of the show for East London was in the women's race where Jennifer Ansell battled home in 41.16 for a superb 15th place.

Caroline Frith followed her in 48th, with Becky Evans, Kasia Stachowiak, Maud Hodson, Catriona Hoult, Veronica Carrasco, Sandra Preston and Catherine Brett all making the top 100.

Also in action for East London Runners were Fiona Day, Lauren Stevenson and Alexandra Rutishauser-Perera as the A team finished ninth, the B team 19th and C team 24th.

The men found life much tougher in a high quality field as Thomas Grimes proved their fastest runner, clocking 39.13 to be 64th.

Peter Craik and James Nichols managed 116th and 119th respectively, while Andrew Baxter was 135th, Calvin Bobin 172nd, Mounir Dahbi 188th and Michael Wilson completing the squad in 201st of the 226 runners.

The team finished in 19th place.

*East London Runners ended 2019 by taking part in the Ilford Cross-Country relay and 10-mile race.

Becky Evans, Warren Ibrahim, James Nichols and Alexandra Ritishauser-Perera took part in the relay, where their team was second overall.

Meanwhile, in the 10-mile cross-country race, Andrew Baxter led the way in 16th with Peter Craik just one place and four seconds behind him and Karan Ghadia in 18th.

Jacob Stevens was 19th, Paul Thompson 20th, Calvin Bobin 22nd and Andrew Jackson 23rd as the East London team bunched really well.

Mark Boulton was an excellent third in the latest Queen Elizabeth Park 10k, while the East London club runner of the month was Chloe Millan.

At the Milton Keynes Winter half marathon on December 8 she beat her previous best by more than five minutes and she also set a new mark while competing in the Chingford League at the Olympic Velopark.

Millan recorded a 5k time of 22.31 (29 seconds faster than her old mark) for 36th out of 112 finishers in the women's race to deservedly take the plaudits.

