Goodmayes racer Alex Lynn wants to impress on home soil

Published: 8:30 AM July 13, 2021

Alex Lynn (GBR), Mahindra Racing, Pascal Wehrlein (DEU), Tag Heuer Porsche, and Edoardo Mortara (CHE), Venturi Racing during the Puebla E-Prix II at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed on Sunday June 20, 2021 - Credit: Simon Galloway / LAT Images

Alex Lynn is determined to put in an improved performance at his ‘home’ London E-Prix at ExCel, Royal Docks in a couple of weeks time after experiencing a pretty eventful weekend around the Brooklyn Street Circuit in New York.

In round 10 of New York E-Prix the 27-year-old from Goodmayes collided his Mahindra Racing car with Pascal Wehrlein’s TAG Heuer Porsche – the German accepted responsibility - after 10 laps in which observers described as an awkward traffic jam moment, but he went on and finish just outside the points in 11th position.

Germany’s Maximillan Guenther claimed top spot for his BMW i Andretti Motor Sport Team but Lynn had a much better race 24 hours later as he added two championship points with a ninth place finish.

He said: “It was a shame not to score a point after starting from third. I was super happy with qualifying and the Super Pole lap.

“Sunday was a solid result, with a sixth and ninth place finish for us, in a weekend where we struggled with race pace.

You may also want to watch:

"This championship is so tight; for our cars to finish ahead of all the factory BMWs, Audis, Nissans and Mercedes shows the quality and competitiveness in the field.

"There’s a lot of work to be done ahead of London as we want to be back up there and our attention turns immediately to that.”

Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing) moved top of the ABB FIA Formula E drivers championship standings after winning round 11, ahead of Envision Virgin Racing’s Nick Cassidy and Wehrlein, who failed to finish round 10 after the clash with Lynn.

South Londoner Bird became the first Formula E driver to claim a hat-trick of victories at the same Brooklyn track.

Bird, 34, who is bidding to become the first British Formula E world champion, has 81 points, followed by reigning champion Antonio Felix de Costa, from Portugal DS Techeetah, and Dutchman Robin Frijns who both have 76 points. Lynn is 17th with 34 points.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to the capital on July 24 and 25 after a five-year absence.

Frenchman Nico Prost, son of the great four-time Formula One World champion Alain Prost, won the last race at Battersea Park.