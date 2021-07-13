News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

Goodmayes racer Alex Lynn wants to impress on home soil

Logo Icon

Ziad Chaudry

Published: 8:30 AM July 13, 2021   
AUTODROMO MIGUEL E. ABED, MEXICO - JUNE 20: Alex Lynn (GBR), Mahindra Racing, Pascal Wehrlein (DEU),

Alex Lynn (GBR), Mahindra Racing, Pascal Wehrlein (DEU), Tag Heuer Porsche, and Edoardo Mortara (CHE), Venturi Racing during the Puebla E-Prix II at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed on Sunday June 20, 2021 - Credit: Simon Galloway / LAT Images

Alex Lynn is determined to put in an improved performance at his ‘home’ London E-Prix at ExCel, Royal Docks in a couple of weeks time after experiencing a pretty eventful weekend around the Brooklyn Street Circuit in New York.

In round 10 of New York E-Prix the 27-year-old from Goodmayes collided his Mahindra Racing car with Pascal Wehrlein’s TAG Heuer Porsche – the German accepted responsibility - after 10 laps in which observers described as an awkward traffic jam moment, but he went on and finish just outside the points in 11th position.

Germany’s Maximillan Guenther claimed top spot for his BMW i Andretti Motor Sport Team but Lynn had a much better race 24 hours later as he added two championship points with a ninth place finish.

He said: “It was a shame not to score a point after starting from third. I was super happy with qualifying and the Super Pole lap.

“Sunday was a solid result, with a sixth and ninth place finish for us, in a weekend where we struggled with race pace.

You may also want to watch:

"This championship is so tight; for our cars to finish ahead of all the factory BMWs, Audis, Nissans and Mercedes shows the quality and competitiveness in the field.

"There’s a lot of work to be done ahead of London as we want to be back up there and our attention turns immediately to that.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Residents complain after 'inappropriate' costume worn at children's event
  2. 2 No arrests made or victims found after reported Chadwell Heath 'fight'
  3. 3 Weapons and drugs seized after alleged group fight in Marks Gate
  1. 4 New data shows steep spike in Covid cases across east London
  2. 5 'A huge loss': Tributes paid to former Ilford care home manager
  3. 6 'It's changed my life': Over-50s beat lockdown blues with walking group
  4. 7 No arrests after teenager stabbed in Woodford Green
  5. 8 Ilford fire death: Men jailed for 'sickening' hut attack
  6. 9 'We have to take care of the planet': Reception pupils organise litter pick
  7. 10 B&M to open new store in Newbury Park

Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing) moved top of the ABB FIA Formula E drivers championship standings after winning round 11, ahead of Envision Virgin Racing’s Nick Cassidy and Wehrlein, who failed to finish round 10 after the clash with Lynn.

South Londoner Bird became the first Formula E driver to claim a hat-trick of victories at the same Brooklyn track.

Bird, 34, who is bidding to become the first British Formula E world champion, has 81 points, followed by reigning champion Antonio Felix de Costa, from Portugal DS Techeetah, and Dutchman Robin Frijns who both have 76 points. Lynn is 17th with 34 points.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to the capital on July 24 and 25 after a five-year absence.

Frenchman Nico Prost, son of the great four-time Formula One World champion Alain Prost, won the last race at Battersea Park.

Goodmayes News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Sikh Women's Alliance in Valentines Park

Valentines Park

Sikh women's group celebrates summer festival in Valentines Park

Daniel Gayne

person
Bodgers in Ilford is closing down and shoppers are flooding in to get the last of the bargains

Retail

A look back at Redbridge shops and eateries that have closed in last decade

Daniel Gayne

person
Police are urging residents in Chigwell to be vigilant following a series of burglaries. Picture: Me

Metropolitan Police

Police detain woman 'behaving erratically' in South Woodford

Daniel Gayne

person
Sian Berry

Housing

Sian Berry urges London mayor to block Tesco Goodmayes development

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon