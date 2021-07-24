'A decent job': Goodmayes' Alex Lynn hails podium at London E-Prix opener
- Credit: Formula E
Goodmayes-born racer Alex Lynn finished on the podium in the first of the London E-Prix double-header and declared it a "decent job".
The Mahindra driver came home third at today's (July 24) Formula E race around the ExCeL Centre in the Royal Docks.
In the build-up to the race, Lynn told the Recorder that a top-three finish in London "would mean everything" to him.
He began from pole position and led for around the first half of the race, being closely followed by compatriot Jake Dennis in the BMW i Andretti car.
Dennis overtook Lynn when the latter activated his second attack mode.
Drivers must take two of these per race, giving a limited period of extra power.
Dennis was able to keep the lead when he took his second attack mode on lap 19 and went on to take the victory.
Lynn could not hold on to second place, losing out to Mercedes-EQ driver Nyck de Vries in the latter stages of the race.
But it was only the British driver's second podium of the season and lifted him to 16th in the standings.
Lynn said: "It's a decent job. We got pole - finished third - with solid pace, but we didn't have enough for Jake and Nyck.
"We know the race isn't our strongest forte, so we have got to be happy with that."
Jaguar Racing's Sam Bird retired from the race but retained a one-point lead in the title hunt.