A fantastic achievement this season says Goodmayes racer Alex Lynn

Published: 10:30 AM August 17, 2021

Mahindra Racing's Alex Lynn celebrates his race win at the London E-Prix II at Streets of London - Credit: Alastair Staley / LAT Images

Goodmayes Alexander Lynn says his ABB FIA Formula E World Championship campaign has been 'a fantastic achievement'.

The 27-year-old Mahindra Racing driver completed his fifth spell in the electronic racing car series in a career high 12th position in the overall drivers' championship with 78 points.

Lynn was unable to pick up any points at BMW i Berlin E-Prix, the 16th and final round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, at Templehof Airport near the heart of the German capital on Sunday. but on the previous day claimed five more championship points after crossing the line in 13th position.

Holland's Mercedes-EQ driver Nyck de Vries claimed his maiden ABB FIA Formula E World Drivers Championship title in dramatic circumstances as four of his rival contenders failed to finish.

The 26-year-old collected 99 points while ROKiT Venturi Racing's Edoardo Mortara, from Switzerland, ended up second with 92 points and Britain's Jake Dennis from BMW i Andretti Motorsport was a point behind in third.

The final race itself was won by ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Norman Nato.

De Vries Mercedes-EQ team also clinched the Teams Championship with 183 points, followed by Jaguar Racing and DS TECHEETAH rounding up the top three in the standings.

For Goodmayes very own Lynn, what a turnaround of a season it has been for him.

After suffering a horrendous crash in round two in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, he gradually navigated his path up the drivers' championship standings which eventually saw him claim an unexpected but rousing round 14 victory at his home Heineken London e-Prix last month at London ExCel in Royal Victoria Docks.

“I’ve had some truly memorable moments this season," said Lynn. "My personal goals were to get my first race win, score podiums and finish in the top half of the championship and we ticked every single box.

"As a team, getting a pole, three podiums and a win I would say is a fantastic achievement. I want to say a huge thank you to my crew who have been unbelievable all season.”

Lynn is expected to retain his drive at India's Banbury-based Mahindra Racing in next season's championship which begins again at the Riyadh Street Circuit in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on the last weekend of January 2022.