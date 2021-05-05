Goodmayes racer Alex Lynn returns to Formula E action in Monaco

Published: 5:30 PM May 5, 2021

Alex Lynn (GBR), Mahindra Racing, 3rd position, on the podium with his trophy during the Valencia E-Prix II at Valencia Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Sunday April 25, 2021 in Valencia, Spain. - Credit: Alastair Staley / LAT Images

Goodmayes racing driver Alex Lynn returns to action in The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship this weekend as a showcase of motorsport’s past, present and future is set for the streets of Monaco.

Despite having raced on the celebrated Monaco streets before, this will be the first Formula E race taking place as a full FIA World Championship and the first to be contested on the new, longer track layout to give it a fresh twist for fans.

The circuit is only five metres shorter than the traditional Grand Prix track and its redesign for the future of motorsport harks back to the sport’s heritage – using the same route for the inaugural 1929 Grand Prix in the principality.

Mahindra Racing’s Lynn goes into Monaco in fine fettle, having secured third place and a podium last round in Valencia to propel the 27-year-old to 15th in the drivers’ standings after a slow start to the season.

You can catch all the action from the Circuit de Monaco in Round 7 of Season 7 of The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website from 14:30 BST on Saturday May 8.