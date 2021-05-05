News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

Goodmayes racer Alex Lynn returns to Formula E action in Monaco

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:30 PM May 5, 2021   
VALENCIA CIRCUIT RICARDO TORMO, SPAIN - APRIL 25: Alex Lynn (GBR), Mahindra Racing, 3rd position, on

Alex Lynn (GBR), Mahindra Racing, 3rd position, on the podium with his trophy during the Valencia E-Prix II at Valencia Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Sunday April 25, 2021 in Valencia, Spain. - Credit: Alastair Staley / LAT Images

Goodmayes racing driver Alex Lynn returns to action in The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship this weekend as a showcase of motorsport’s past, present and future is set for the streets of Monaco.

Despite having raced on the celebrated Monaco streets before, this will be the first Formula E race taking place as a full FIA World Championship and the first to be contested on the new, longer track layout to give it a fresh twist for fans.

The circuit is only five metres shorter than the traditional Grand Prix track and its redesign for the future of motorsport harks back to the sport’s heritage – using the same route for the inaugural 1929 Grand Prix in the principality.

Mahindra Racing’s Lynn goes into Monaco in fine fettle, having secured third place and a podium last round in Valencia to propel the 27-year-old to 15th in the drivers’ standings after a slow start to the season.

You can catch all the action from the Circuit de Monaco in Round 7 of Season 7 of The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website from 14:30 BST on Saturday May 8.

You may also want to watch:

Goodmayes News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People take part in coronavirus surge testing on Clapham Common, south London. Thousands of resident

Coronavirus

Surge testing after two new cases of South African variant found

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Beal High School Redbridge April 28 2021

Education News | Video

'I'd rather be teaching' - Sick pay strike continues at high school

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The shuttered bowling club in Elmhurst Gardens will turn into a nursery

Ex bowling club to become private nursery despite hundreds calling for...

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Wanstead little library stolen

Crime

Wanstead family's little library stolen, mum says

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus