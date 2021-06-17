Goodmayes racer Alex Lynn returns to Formula E action in Mexico

Published: 5:30 PM June 17, 2021

CIRCUIT DE MONACO, MONACO - MAY 08: Alex Lynn (GBR), Mahindra Racing, M7Electro, leads Sam Bird (GBR), Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5 during the Monaco E-Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Saturday May 08, 2021 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images) - Credit: Simon Galloway / LAT Images

Goodmayes racing driver Alex Lynn returns to action in The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship this weekend as the world’s premier all-electric racing series visits Puebla in Mexico for the first time.

Mexico has been a mainstay of the Formula E calendar since 2016, with the iconic Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez track in Mexico City hosting some spectacular electric races.

But with the usual track currently a COVID-19 vaccination centre the Championship has moved into new territory at the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla.

Always one of the most popular locations with drivers due to the passionate local fanbase, an agreed pandemic protocol will also allow 10,000 spectators into the track each day.

CIRCUIT DE MONACO, MONACO - MAY 06: Alex Lynn (GBR), Mahindra Racing during the Monaco E-Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Thursday May 06, 2021 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images) - Credit: Simon Galloway / LAT Images

Reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa roared back into title contention last time out in Monaco with a stunning race victory delivered via a last-lap overtake, but a clear favourite for the Championship has yet to appear as the season heads into its second half.

You may also want to watch:

Mahindra Racing’s Lynn finished ninth in that race at the iconic Circuit de Monaco and currently sits fifteenth in the Championship standings with one podium finish to his name this season in Valencia.

You can catch all the action from the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Rounds 8 and 9 of Season 7 of The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website from 21:30 BST on Saturday and Sunday June 19/20.