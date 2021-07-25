Goodmayes' Alex Lynn: First Formula E win 'among career highlights'

Published: 5:06 PM July 25, 2021

Alex Lynn, born in Goodmayes, celebrates winning his first Formula E race at the London E-Prix. - Credit: Alastair Staley/Formula E

Goodmayes-born Alex Lynn felt that taking his first ever Formula E win at the ExCeL Centre was among his finest career achievements.

He took the victory in a dramatic second race at the London E-Prix, held in the Royal Docks.

The triumph capped a spectacular weekend for the Mahindra driver, who only claimed his second ever podium finish in the sport with third place on Saturday (July 24).

The result catapulted Lynn up from 16th to sixth in the championship standings.

He said: "It's really difficult to put into words. Four years on and off in Formula E and always dreaming of one day maybe coming close to winning a race.

"Yesterday I led my first ever laps in Formula E and today I've managed to win which is crazy."

You may also want to watch:

His career in the electric racing series has seen him race for DS Virgin, Jaguar Racing and now Mahindra but he has never finished higher than 16th in the championship.

Alex Lynn crosses the finishing line inside the ExCeL Centre. - Credit: Formula E

On where the win ranks in his career highlights, Lynn added: "It's up there.

"My Formula E career has been quite an interesting one. I always felt like I could drive one lap reasonably OK but always couldn't put a race together.

"To finally win, I'll go yep I know how to drive Formula E."

Lynn started from third on the grid and soon dropped back to fourth behind Mercedes-EQ's Nyck de Vries.

The order at the front changed again during a second safety car period after a crash on lap 11 between Antonio Felix da Costa and Andre Lotterer resulted in the former retiring from the race.

An opportunistic move from Audi driver and former Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi saw the Brazilian take the lead after he drove through the pits and overtook the pack, which was running slowly behind the pace car.

This saw Lynn fall to fifth but he went up to third on lap 13 after British driver Oliver Rowland collided with Stoffel Vandoorne, dropping both men out of race winning contention.

Mahindra driver Alex Lynn holds his first place trophy after winning the second of the London E-Prix double-header. - Credit: Formula E

Lynn used attack mode, which gives a temporary power increase, to stay on the tail of de Vries and he then used Fanboost on lap 17 to overtake the Dutchman for second.

The British racer received this one-off power boost awarded to the five most popular drivers in a fan vote.

There was more late drama when the stewards decided di Grassi's pit lane move was worthy of a drive-through penalty.

Although he did not serve the sanction on track, 20 seconds was added to his overall time which promoted Lynn to victory.

Formula E now heads to Berlin for the season finale, with de Vries replacing Sam Bird at the top of the drivers standings.

Lynn is only 17 points behind and said: "To try and recreate this weekend - a third place, a pole and a win - is sort of crazy.

"So we just need to do the best we can. I guess I'd be happy with where I am now considering where we were.

"But just go for the maximum and see what happens."