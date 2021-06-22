Goodmayes racer Alex Lynn feels World Championship is still wide open

Published: 10:30 AM June 22, 2021

Alex Lynn believes the race to claim the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is still wide open.

The 27-year-old from Goodmayes, who drives for India-owned Mahindra Racing, finished sixth in round nine at last Sunday's second Puebla E-Prix race in Mexico.

In round eight the previous day Lynn had a great recovery drive from 16th on the grid and a puncture to still gain a vital championship point.

Overall his weekend in the Mexican city saw him gain nine championship points to take his tally to 32 but drops to 16th in the overall drivers standings.

"It was pretty eventful but a Formula E weekend wouldn’t be complete without some events," said Lynn.

You may also want to watch:

"I think it’s been pretty positive overall. We got into Super Pole, finished both races in the points and got a decent points haul. It was a shame we couldn’t start from third as I think we could really have challenged for the podium, but it was a solid weekend.

"The championship is still wide open and so I’m looking forward to New York. It’s a track I feel I excel at and I feel very at home there, so I’m super excited for the races and I think our car can go well there.”

The business end of the drivers championship changed hands once again as ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Swiss-Italian Edo Mortara took over the reigns from Holland's Robin Frijns of Envision Virgin Racing after winning Sunday's race.

The disqualificaiton of TAG Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein advanced New Zealand's Nick Cassidy in his Envision Virgin Racing team car into second place while Britain's Nissan e.dams’ Oliver Rowland was third.

Mortara now has a 10-point cushion with 72 points while former championship leader Frijns, who finished 11th, was demoted to second spot with 62 points.

Portugal's reigning world champion Antònio Fèlix da Costa from DS Techeetah did not finish but moves to third with 60 points after claiming sixth place in round eight on Saturday.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads to New York City for rounds 10-11 on July 10-11.