Lynn back on track for Formula E World Championship finale

Published: 5:00 PM August 10, 2021

Mahindra Racing's Alex Lynn celebrates his race win at the London E-Prix II at Streets of London - Credit: Alastair Staley / LAT Images

Goodmayes racing driver Alex Lynn returns to action in The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship finale this weekend for the 2021 BMW i Berlin E-Prix presented by CBMM Niobium.

The Net Zero Carbon Championship returns to its German home at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, the location which featured a remarkable six races in nine days for the most intense season finale in motorsport history last year.

The 2.4km custom-built track has hosted Formula E racing every year since the series’ inception in 2014, the one exception being in 2016 when the now defunct airport was used to house refugees, with the track moving to downtown Berlin.

In a first for Formula E, there will be two different configurations used over the weekend with Saturday’s race using the traditional anti-clockwise direction and Sunday switching to clockwise, with different strategies and race-defining moments expected on each day.

There will be a welcome return for fans as the E-Prix will be open to the general public for the first time since the start of the global pandemic, with more than 10,000 General Admission grandstand seats available.

You may also want to watch:

Mercedes-EQ’s Nyck de Vries holds a six-point lead at the top of the Drivers’ Championship, with the top six drivers separated by just 17 points. Lynn comes into the race in a rich vein of form having secured a debut Formula E win at his home race in London in the previous round, putting the Mahindra driver sixth in the standings.

Catch all the action from Berlin for the season finale double-header of The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship live on Eurosport 2, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website at 1pm on Saturday August 14 and on BBC Two at 2pm on Sunday August 15.