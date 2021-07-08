Goodmayes racer Alex Lynn back in Formula E action in New York
- Credit: Simon Galloway / LAT Images
Goodmayes racing driver Alex Lynn returns to action in The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship this weekend for the 2021 ABB New York City E-Prix.
The double-header will be the first international sporting event with spectators to take place in New York City since the start of the pandemic, with the race itself returning to the Brooklyn Street Circuit in Red Hook for the first time since 2019 after last year’s race was postponed.
The circuit is one of the Championship’s most stunning spectacles with the Gen2 cars racing across from the Manhattan skyline by the Hudson River.
It sees Formula E return to the street circuit format it has built its name on after racing on a traditional race circuit in Mexico last time out.
Victory for ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edo Mortara at the second of the two Puebla E-Prix rounds continued a remarkable streak of unpredictability by crowning the Championship’s eighth different winner from six teams across nine races this season.
Mahindra Racing’s Lynn secured sixth place in that race and currently sits sixteenth in the Championship standings.
You can catch all the action from the Brooklyn Street Circuit in Rounds 10 & 11 of Season 7 of The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website from 21:00 BST on Saturday July 10 & from 18:00 BST on Sunday July 11.
