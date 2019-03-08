How did Redbridge vote in the European Elections 2019?

A ballot box. Picture: PA PA Wire/Press Association Images

Redbridge residents voted in favour of the Labour Party in the European Elections, with the Liberal Democrats and the Brexit Party taking second and third position.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Back in 2014, just 81,683 Redbridge residents voted in the European Elections. It was 40 per cent of the people on the electoral roll - amid the lowest turnout in a national election across the UK for a decade.

This year, voter turnout in Redbridge was even lower - just 71,423 residents voted, making up 37.8pc of the electoral roll.

In 2014, the largest share of the vote (41pc) went to the Labour Party and the Conservatives (24pc) and Ukip (16pc) came second and third in the area respectively.

This year, the Labour Party again won with a majority of 23,615 votes, but the Liberal Democrats moved into second position with 13,655 votes.

You may also want to watch:

The new Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage, came third, winning 13,621 votes in Redbridge - the party won 31.6pc of the national vote.

The Conservatives won 6,930 votes in Redbridge, in line with the national trend, and Ukip won just 1,545 votes this year.

Ukip has now lost all of its seats following the election, despite topping the voting figures in 2014, and Gerard Batten, Ukip leader, lost his seat in London which he had held since 2004.

In a statement, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "After three years of Tory failure to deliver a Brexit that works for the whole country, these elections became a proxy second referendum.

"With the Conservatives disintegrating and unable to govern, and parliament deadlocked, this issue will have to go back to the people, whether through a general election or a public vote. Labour will bring our divided country together so we can end austerity and tackle inequality.

"Over the coming days we will have conversations across our party and movement, and reflect on these results on both sides of the Brexit divide."

Theresa May said on Twitter that the European elections were a "very disappointing night" for the Conservatives, adding: "It shows the importance of finding a Brexit deal, and I sincerely hope these results focus minds in parliament."