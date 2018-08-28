Search

Ilford MPs demand second Brexit referendum

PUBLISHED: 17:54 16 January 2019

Labour MPs met outside parliament to demand a People's Vote. Picture: Rob Jones

Labour MPs have called on Jeremy Corbyn to back another referendum after the prime minister’s Brexit deal was not supported by the House of Commons.

More than 70 MPs including Ilford South representative, Mike Gapes and Ilford North representative, Wes Streeting, signed a letter asking for a People’s Vote.

“We must try and remove this government from office as soon as possible,” the letter said.

“But the removal of the government and pushing for a general election may prove impossible, so we must join Trade Unions, our members and a majority of our constituents by then unequivocally backing the only logical option to help our country move forward: putting the decision back to the people for a final say, in a public vote, with the option to stay and keep the deal that we have.

“Defeat of the Tory deal in a public vote would give us all a chance to campaign for the anti-austerity policies and a Labour government that deals with the true causes of the Brexit vote, and a reformed Europe that works for all people”

The statement said the Brexit situation is an “unprecedented and perilous moment in our history” and the deal Theresa May offered was not what “anyone voted for in 2016”.

Mr Gapes said: “If the no-confidence motion today is unsuccessful, the Labour leadership should immediately commit to a People’s Vote.

“There is no time to waste in tabling a motion as there are only 37 sitting days until a no deal.

“We must extend or suspend Article 50 to allow time for the People’s Vote.

“The UK could revoke Article 50 itself and then trigger it again some months later if the People voted to confirm they wished to leave the EU, which would in practice be equivalent to a suspension to allow the Referendum to take place.”

Mr Streeting added: “This was a crushing defeat for the Prime Minister’s deal.

“There are only two paths ahead of us: a painful Brexit, where we move further away from the EU at the expense of people’s jobs and livelihoods, or a pointless Brexit, where we are locked into EU rules and regulations without any say over them.”

“This isn’t what people voted for. It’s time to accept that the promises made by the Leave campaign can’t be delivered and it is now time to ask the people in a new referendum if they still want to leave the EU - given what we know now - or whether they’d prefer to remain.”

Speaking to the house, yesterday (January 15) after the vote had been announced, prime minister, Theresa May said she became pm immediately after the Brexit referendum and it is her duty to deliver on those instructions.

“Every day that passes without this issue being resolved means more uncertainty, more bitterness and more rancour,” she said.

“The government has heard what the house has said tonight, but I ask members on all sides of the house to listen to the British people, who want this issue settled, and to work with the government to do just that.”

She also said that it was clear that the house does not support her Brexit deal but the commons vote said nothing about how it intends to honour British people’s decision to leave the EU.

Wanstead and Woodford News

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

