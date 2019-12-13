Search

General Election 2019: Labour's John Cryer re-elected as MP for Leyton and Wanstead

PUBLISHED: 05:31 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 05:31 13 December 2019

John Cryer was re-elected in Leyton and Wanstead. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Archant

Leyton and Wanstead voters have re-elected Labour's John Cryer as their MP.

Mr Cryer took the lead with 28,836 votes, while Conservative candidate Noshaba Khiljee followed with 8,028 votes.

Green Party's Ashley Gunstock received 1,805 votes, Zulf Jannaty from the Brexit Party received 785 votes, Henry Scott, independent, received 427 votes, and Liberal Democract Ben Sims received 4,666 votes.

Mr Cryer said the Labour Party had several victories tonight, but the national result was "grim".

He told the Recorder: "We did work really hard. Neither of us - my agent and I - have done anything for Christmas because we've just been working. Seriously, I haven't bought a single thing.

"Obviously we've had two really good victories - Stella Creasy and I both have been re-elected with similar majorities to two years ago and those majorities were well up from the previous election.

"However, the picture outside London is really, really grim, and honestly, I'm absolutely gutted to think that we're going to have five more years of the Tories running the show.

"I just wonder if in a year or two we are going to be back at looking at more cuts, longer housing lists, longer queues at hospitals, and the rest of it."

On the future of Jeremy Corbyn as party leader, Mr Cryer said: "It's up to him, but after this defeat I don't expect he will be planning to carry on for very long."

