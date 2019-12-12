General Election 2019: Live results for Ilford South, Ilford North, Woodford Green and Wanstead
PUBLISHED: 21:30 12 December 2019
Archant
The Ilford Recorder will be reporting live throughout the night at the Ilford South, Ilford North, Chingford and Woodford Green and Leyton and Wanstead election counts.
We will be reporting from Redbridge Sports and Leisure Centre and Waltham Forest Town Hall, bringing you interviews with candidates, updates from the count and the final result.
The result for Chingford and Woodford Green and Leyton and Wanstead is expected at 3am.
The result for Ilford South and Ilford North is expected at 4am.