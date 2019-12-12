General Election 2019: Live results for Ilford South, Ilford North, Woodford Green and Wanstead

The election count at Redbridge Town Hall in 2015. Picture: Amie Keeley Archant

The Ilford Recorder will be reporting live throughout the night at the Ilford South, Ilford North, Chingford and Woodford Green and Leyton and Wanstead election counts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

We will be reporting from Redbridge Sports and Leisure Centre and Waltham Forest Town Hall, bringing you interviews with candidates, updates from the count and the final result.

The result for Chingford and Woodford Green and Leyton and Wanstead is expected at 3am.

The result for Ilford South and Ilford North is expected at 4am.