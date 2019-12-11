General election 2019: Vote and make your voice heard today

Stock image of person voting at General Election. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Today the UK heads to the polls for the first December election since 1923 - so please do brave the weather, get out and vote.

No matter where you fall on the political divide, we can all agree that this general election is momentous and a lot of important decisions hang in the balance.

Brexit is the topic that is front and centre during this election but tackling climate change, knife crime and the future of the NHS, among many other important topics, will all be decided by the next party in power.

Across the country 46million voters can choose an MP for one of the 650 constituencies that represent the area they live in.

Anyone aged 18 or over can vote, as long as they are registered and a British citizen or qualifying citizen of the Commonwealth or Republic of Ireland.

Voters receive a poll card in the post, informing them about when to vote and at which polling station, likely to be a public building, such as a school or community hall, near to your home address.

If you haven't received a polling card, get in touch with your council's Electoral Registration Office.

Politics can seem as divisive as ever, particularly with social media being such a big part of our lives but regardless of how you feel, your vote counts and you should make yourself heard.